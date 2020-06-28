Police doesn’t target families of militants without evidence: IGP

SRINAGAR: Reacting to criticism over detention of the mother of a slain militant in south Kashmir district of Kulgam, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar on Sunday said police doesn’t target families of militants without evidence.

Mr Kumar said sister of active militant Abbas Sheikh and mother of killed militant Naseema Banoo were arrested on June 20 under sections of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

The IGP said they were also involvement in recruiting youths into militant ranks. Banoo’s son was killed on May 6, 2018 along with Kashmir University assistant professor Muhammad Rafi Butt and three others in Shopian.

Police on Sunday issued clarification about the arrest of the woman after facing criticism over her detention on social media, saying that many online posts have been generated and shared which have twisted the facts of the matter in order to cause disturbance of peace and tranquility.

A police spokesperson said the arrested person is involved in a serious criminal case. “The photograph of the arrested woman in which she is toting an automatic weapon and posing next to her son, who was an active militant at the time speaks it all,” he said.

He said she is involved in much more serious offences and her role has surfaced in recruiting at least two youths into militant ranks, arranging arms ammunition, communication and logistics for militants. (AGENCIS)