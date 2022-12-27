Police Clarify On Chadoora Video: ‘2 Accused Evading Arrest Held’

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, Dec 27: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday said it arrested two persons who were allegedly evading arrest since May in Jammu and Kashmir Budgam district.

Police has denied a social media report that a lady was arrested during the raid.

A video has been posted on a social media platform making rounds that a lady along with others was arrested by Police in Budgam during late night.

In a statement police said two accused persons who were evading their arrest since May 2022 in case FIR number 69/2022 u/s 354, 506, 341 IPC of Police Station Khansahib and were not attending Police station/cooperating with police were arrested from their home yesterday late night.

The accused have been identified as Syed Farhat a resident of Surasyar Chadoora and Tahir Ahmad Shah of Panzan chadoora.

“However, while initiating the proceedings to arrest them some of the family members resisted and created ruckus on the spot, including a lady who was forcibly trying to board a police vehicle. Later, some locals and relatives of the lady persuaded and motivated him to deboard the vehicle, “police said.

“General public is advised not to fall prey to the false information being propagated on social media and avoid sharing such videos without verifying the facts.”