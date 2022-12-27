Driver Dies After Oil Tanker Falls Into Gorge In J&K’s Ramban

DE Web Desk

JAMMU, Dec 27: An oil tanker driver died after his vehicle fell into a deep gorge in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday morning.

Officials reported that an oil tanker bearing registration number JK01AJ 9101 purportedly skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge near Kalamorh, resulting in on spot death of the driver identified as Sameer Ahmed Rather son of Ghulam Mohammad, a resident of Hariparigam Tral.

“A rescue operation was soon after launched at the site by J&K Police, Civil QRT Ramban, SDRF and Army at the site”, the officials said.