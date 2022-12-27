Fire Damages Six Residential Houses In Dalgate

DE Web Desk

SRINAGAR, Dec 27: At least six residential houses were gutted in a devastating fire incident that erupted at Kunrache locality in Dalgate area of Srinagar during the wee hours of Tuesday.

Fire and Emergency Service officials said that fire broke out at 5.27 am in a house in the locality on the banks of Dal Lake and engulfed other nearby structures damaging four double story houses severely and two others suffered partial damage in the incident.

Several fire fighting engines were rushed from the nearby fire stations to douse the flames that controlled the leaping flames timely before causing damage to other houses of this congested locality.

The cause of the fire is being investigated, they said, and added no one was injured in the incident.