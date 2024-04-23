Police Booked 2 Anti-National Activists Under PSA In J&K’s Bandipora

Srinagar, Apr 23: Police have booked two alleged anti-national activists under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

The duo has been identified as Ghulam Din War, a resident of Naidkhai Sumbal, and Firdous Ahmad Khan of Ward No. 6 Nebrapora Bandipora, booked under PSA for their continuous involvement in anti-national activities, police said on Tuesday.

Both have been lodged in central Jailkot Bhalwal Jammu, they said.

“Bandipora Police booked two persons under PSA and lodged them in Central Jail Kot Bhalwal Jammu, for their continuous involvement in Anti-National activities. The duo booked under PSA are 1. Ghulam Din War S/o late Habibullah War R/o Naidkhai Sumbal & 2. Firdous Ahmad Khan S/o Mohammad Ayoub Khan Ward No.6 Nebrapora Bandipora”, police posted on X.