Police arrests four, busts fake licence racket in J&K’s Reasi

Jammu, Dec 12: Police on Monday have busted a fake licence racket and arrested four persons in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Reasi, Amit Gupta said that acting on a specific complaint fake driving licences racket has been busted and four fraudsters involved in cheating are arrested.

He said that one Haq Nawaz of Sarh, Tehsil Mahore reported at police station Reasi with a written complaint that he applied for driving license and for this he came in contact with a group of agents who took Rs 35000 from him for providing the same.

On getting the complaint, a case was registered and investigation initiated, said the SSP.

He added that police team swung into action and on the identification of the complainant, arrested one Rajesh Kumar alias Happy of Panassa Tehsil Thakrakote.

During further course on investigations Police arrested Sham Lal alias Shamu of Vijaypur, Reasi who cheated him and dishonesty took off Rs 35000/- for making Driving license and provided him a license issued by Transport Officer Aalo, Arunanchal Pradesh.

During further investigations it was found that Rajesh Kumar and Sham Lal alongwith Jarnail of Panasa and one Deepak Sharma of Purkhoo Camp cheated the complainant by providing him a fake license and took money in lieu of it dishonesty.

Police team raided and arrested Deepak Kumar from Akhnoor Jammu and all other accused involved in the fraud from Reasi and further correspondence was made with transport authorities in Arunachal Pradesh, he added.

The arrests were made by Team led Inspector Vijay Sharma under the supervision of Iftkhar Ahmed Dysp Headquarters Reasi and Surjeet Bhagat ASP Reasi.

The SSP said that further investigations in the case is in progress and more arrests in the case cannot be ruled out. (Agencies)