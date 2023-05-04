PoJK Visthapit Sewa Samiti urges left out families to apply for Rs 5.5 lakh ex-gratia

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 4: PoJK Visthapit Sewa Samiti today urged the left out families to apply for the ex-gratia relief of Rs 5.5 lakh at the earliest as the Government has extended the period of disbursement of the ex-gratia to the displaced families of PoJK and Chhamb areas.

Addressing a press conference at Kargil Bhawan, Ved Mandir Complex, Amphalla, Dr Deepak Kapoor (president of PoJK Visthapit Sewa Samiti) said that the Samiti had been demanding for the extension of this scheme since its closure and requested many times the Centre Government and the LG of J&K through representations from time to time.

“At the inaugural of LG’s Special Governance Camp at Bhour camp on 6th March, Samiti again requested the LG and he assured to take up this matter with the Centre and finally this demand has been fulfilled,” Dr Kapoor said, adding, the Government has now renewed the scheme (which had expired on 31-03-2023) for a period of one year upto 31-03-2024.

The POJK Sewa Samiti president appealed all the left out families to apply at the earliest to get the benefit of this scheme and at the same time he expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and J&K LG Manoj Sinha for extending the period of disbursement of financial assistance of Rs 5.50 lakh to the displaced families of POJK and Chhamb areas.