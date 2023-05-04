DC Poonch inspects Mughal Road, preparedness for its opening

Excelsior Correspondent

Poonch, May 4: District Development Commissioner Poonch Yasin M. Choudhary conducted an extensive tour of Mughal Road stretch wherein he inspected ongoing snow clearance and developmental works .

He was accompanied by SDM Surankote Rizwan Asgar , ARTO Poonch Basharat Mehmood, Xen Mughal Road and other concerned officers of technical departments. During the tour, the Deputy Commissioner enquired about the feasibility of opening of Mughal Road for regular traffic movement.

Notably, opening of Mughal Road on time was high on demand of local people from the past few weeks as it eases the movement of vehicles and significantly reduces the travel time compared to Jammu Srinagar national highway. However, unusual extension of snow fall this year has delayed the opening of Mughal Road as snow clearance process has to start afresh amid fresh snow fall. Deputy Commissioner appreciated the team of engineers for tirelessly working for early restoration of traffic on Mughal Road.

He also directed the Xen Mughal Road to speed up the work with men and machinery so that it can be made through for traffic soon .

Xen Mughal Road briefed Deputy Commissioner that snow clearance work on Mughal Road was started but it got stalled due to fresh snowfall and bad weather conditions and he assured that they would complete the snow clearance work within 5 to 6 days.