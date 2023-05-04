Div Com reviews development of new industrial estates in Kathua

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, May 4: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, today visited Kathua district and chaired a meeting of officers here at conference hall of the DC office complex to get appraisal of issues related to the development of new industrial estates besides discussing modalities to augment facilities in old industrial areas of Kathua district.

At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner Kathua Rakesh Minhas gave a brief overview of the roadmap of facilities and infrastructure being created at different industrial estates viz Sahar Logate, Forelain, Budhi and Bhagthali.

The issues ranging from construction of approach roads, temporary power connections to industries for construction purpose, provision of power supply, issuance of requisite NOCs were chiefly discussed. The Divisional Commissioner called for proactive anticipation of District Administration and concerned departments to develop a favorable ecosystem for setting up more industries in Kathua.

Besides giving brief status of the issues related to the Revenue Department by Deputy Commissioner Kathua, senior officers of JPDCL, SIDCO, SICOP and GM DIC Kathua also apprised Divisional Commissioner about the headway achieved so far in developing industrial estates.

Ramesh Kumar said Kathua district being the gateway of Jammu and Kashmir has a standalone advantage of bordering with neighboring states which has been alluring to the industrialists from every part of the country.

The Divisional Commissioner also asked the Director Industries & Commerce, Jammu and MD SIDCO/SICOP to ensure early resolution of the issues and ensure speedy development of the estates through detailed deliberations with all stakeholders.

The Div Com also directed concerned officers to expedite the process of CLU and other revenue related issues.

On the occasion, industrialists also apprised the Divisional Commissioner about the issues faced by the industries. The Div Com passed directions to the concerned to resolve the issues on priority.

Later, the Divisional Commissioner Jammu alongwith DC Kathua visited Bhagthali, Sahar and Budhi Industrial Areas and took stock of the ongoing works.