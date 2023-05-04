Kokernag needs to be promoted as priority destination: Darakhshan

Excelsior Correspondent

ANANTNAG, May 4: Chairperson J&K Waqf Board, Dr Darakhshan Andrabi today met the Tourist photographers and videographers in Kokernag Garden after her political engagements in the area and took stock of the tourist activities there.

Dr Andrabi was briefed about the minimal tourist activity here by the youth associated with the tourist related earnings in and around the garden. Dr Darakhshan assessed the damages in the garden by the recent flash floods.

“The garden is not on the priority visitor’s list of Tourism Department and as a result of this very less visitors are seen here, majority of them locals. Tourism Department should expand its visitors tour area priority by promoting this belt also. The whole circuit of Anantnag, Achhabal, Nagdandi, Kokernag and then Verinag can be promoted as a Tourist Circuit for tourists so that the people associated with Tourism Industry here also flourish”, Dr Andrabi said.

She assured them that she will take up the issue with Tourism Department soon.