PoJK Sharnarthis Forum holds rally, submits memorandum to Sirsa

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 30: A grand rally of All J&K 1947 PoJK Sharnarthi Intellectual Forum was held here at Gadigarh today under the presidentship of Amrik Singh senior BJP leader and member National Minority Commission.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa spokesperson of All India BJP was the chief guest on the occasion and former Deputy CM, Kavinder Gupta, Vikram Randhawa ex.MLC and Baldev Singh Billawaria Dy.Mayor Jammu also shared the dais and addressed the rally.

Surjit Singh secretary of the Forum and other team members of the Forum also participated and highlighted the issues of Sharnarthis.

Addressing the rally president of the Forum, Amrik Singh highlighted the demands related to PoJK displaced persons before the chief guest, Mohinder Singh Sirsa and urged him to take up the Sharnarthi issues with Union Government especially with Narindera Modi, Prime Minister and Amit Shah, Union Home Minister for their early solution because a long period of 75 years have elapsed and people displaced from PoJK are still called as Sharnarthi which we feel a black spot and stigma on us.

A charter of demands was also presented to Sirsa for forwarding the same to Union Government. Kavinder Gupta ex Dy CM and Vikram Randhawa ex.MLC also spoke and stressed upon the legitimate demands related with DPs be got settled for ever.

Many other prominent leaders of displaced people from Kathua, Reasi, Pouni, Udhampur and R.S Pura spoke in the rally and also expressed their concern over non settlement of long pending demands. Kuldeep Singh one of the senior members of Forum said that the Government should give justice to displaced people from PoJK. The vote of thanks was presented by Amrik Singh who thanked the gathering for participating in the rally.

The prominent amongst who participated included Inder Singh Sooden, corporator, Paramjit Singh, ex.corporator, Madam Tirath Kaur corporator, Jagdish Raj (retd) Professor, Tirath Raina Sarpanch, Badyal Brahmna, Pitamber Lal, Sudesh Sharma, Parshotam Lal, Ghanysham Sharma, Suresh Sharma, Kuldeep Singh (Kuku), Jagjit Singh, Manjit Singh, Nasib Singh, Khazan Singh, Avtar Singh president member DGPC, Damandeep Singh of Kathua, P.S Shingari, JP Singh Hardev Singh, Jasvir Singh, Amarjit Singh, ex SP J&K Police, Charanjit Singh, ex Director, Prehlad Singh, Ravinder Singh, Harbachan Singh and many others.