DC Rajouri inaugurates CBC’s Exhibition at BGSB University

RAJOURI, May 30: Vikas Kundal, Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri today inaugurated two day ‘Multimedia Exhibition’ on ‘Amrit Mahotsav, G-20 Presidency & Mission Life’ organized by Central Bureau of Communication, Field Office, Rajouri in presence of Ghulam Abbas, Joint Director, Central Bureau of Communication J&K, Ladakh Region & Press Information Bureau, Jammu, Asgar Ali Shah, Dean Academic Affairs BGSB University and Rajiv Khajuria, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri at Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University Rajouri.

During the program, Vikas Kundal, appreciated the efforts of Central Bureau of Communication, J&K for organizing this important event and urged the audience to grasp knowledge being disseminated by various departments regarding social welfare schemes and other programs of Government of India. The youth must use web portals of various departments to avail the benefits of various schemes under Digital India, he added.

Ghulam Abbas, Joint Director, CBC J&K, Ladakh Region & Press Information Bureau, Jammu said, Government of India has various schemes for an individual which one can avail right from pre-natal stage to death. He also expressed gratitude towards district administration and authorities of BGSB University for their cooperation and support for organizing this event.

Abbas urged the audience to spread the message of the event among common masses to visit the venue as the exhibition will remain open from 10 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily.

Dr. Asgar Ali Shah, Dean Academic Affairs, BGSB University while addressing the gathering enlightened them about various central government schemes related to Higher Education in India and cautioned the gathering regarding ill effects of Drug Abuse.

Rajiv Khajuria, Addl. DC, Rajouri and Parupkar Singh, Dy. SP Rajouri also addressed the gathering about menace of drug abuse and it’s ill effects.

Parvez Ah. Lone, District Forest officer and Masrat Ahmed Extension Officer, Animal Husbandry spoke about the schemes related to their respective departments.

All the guests and speakers, winning students of National Public HSS (Drawing Competition), Students of BGSB Universty (Open Quiz) were honored by CBC Rajouri.

A mesmerizing theme based cultural programme by Chaman lal Mattoo and Party enthralled the audience.