CEO SASB visits Baltal, reviews preparations for SANJY

Excelsior Correspondent

GANDERBAL, May 30: Dr Mandeep K. Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor and Chief Executive Officer Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board, today visited Baltal Base Camp where he chaired a meeting of district officers to review the arrangements for the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra (SANJY) 2023 via Baltal route.

The CEO reviewed in detail the arrangements for the convenience of the pilgrims at base camp Baltal and en-route including sanitation measures, power and water supply, parking spaces, registration of service providers and ponies, health services, construction of shelter sheds, flood protection works and other arrangements.

At the outset, the DC briefed the CEO about various facilities, langars, tents for yatri accommodation and other establishments planned at the Baltal base camp, for which all prerequisites are being undertaken by the District Administration, Ganderbal.

The CEO also reviewed the status of registration of ponies and other service providers. He called upon the concerned to carry registration vigorously and to upload data on portal on real time basis so that RFID cards could be generated and distributed timely to the service providers.

The CEO stressed on the need to appoint nodal officers/ supervisors to monitor keep cleanliness and sanitation in and around toilet points and other locations and to maintain check lists for the same.

The meeting also discussed the illumination of track and power supply scenario upto Holy cave. The Chief Engineer KPDCL informed that illumination plan is already in place and power supply has been restored upto Domail. In addition, backup gen sets will be stationed at identified locations.

While reviewing the preparations of Health Department, timely establishment of health centers at various locations was emphasized in addition to setting up of oxygen booths at vulnerable spots. It was also informed by BMO Gund that work on installation of 100 bedded DRDO hospital at Baltal has also started.

The CEO while interacting with the officers observed that all the departments must be fully geared up for making adequate arrangements well in advance by working in close coordination for smooth conduct of the Yatra.

It was informed by Border Roads Organization that widening of tract is in full swing besides fencing and other restoration works are also in pace. BRO is installing wire mesh and retaining walls in vulnerable stretches so that safety of Yatris and other service providers is ensured along the tract.

The meeting was attended by Additional CEO Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board; Additional District Development Commissioner Ganderbal; CEO Sonamarg Development Authority; ACD; ACP; SDM Kangan; Chief Engineer PDD, Executive Engineers of various engineering wings and concerned district officers.