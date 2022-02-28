PoJK resident held along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch

Jammu, Feb 28: A resident of Pakistan-occupied-Jammu Kashmir (PoJK) was apprehended on Monday by the Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said.

Alert troops guarding the LoC noticed the movement of a person attempting to sneak into the Indian side from across the border in Mankote sector, the officials said.

They said the intruder was challenged and subsequently taken into custody for questioning to ascertain his motive.

Further details are awaited, the officials said. (Agencies)