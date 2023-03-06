PoJK integral part of India, dream of ‘Akhand Bharat’ will come true: LG

‘All colonies of PoJK refugees will be regularized’

*Lives of displaced people, others changed after Aug 2019 decision

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Mar 6: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today declared that dream of ‘Akhand Bharat’ (undivided India), seen by the elders, would come true in coming times even as he declared that Pakistan occupied Jammu Kashmir (PoJK) is an integral part of India.

He announced that all colonies of PoJK refugees will be regularized and a ‘Samriti Bhawan’ will be constructed in memory of those who lost their lives during migration in 1947.

“The dream of ‘Akhand Bharat’ (undivided India) will come true in coming times. PoJK is also an integral part of India and commitment made in Parliament on this will soon be fulfilled with blessings of Mata Vaishno Devi Ji and Baba Amarnath Ji,’’ Sinha said after inaugurating ‘LG’s Special Governance Camp for Displaced Persons’ at Sports Stadium in Bhour Camp this morning.

Asserting that no power on earth can separate PoJK from them, he said: “I have no doubt that one day the dream of ‘Akhand Bharat’ conceived by our elders will be a reality’’. His statement drew applause from the crowd which shouted slogans in support of reclaiming PoJK.

The Lieutenant Governor announced that colonies of the PoJK refugees will be regularized.

“Steps will be taken to regularize the colonies of displaced families. It is our responsibility to secure their rights and build an enabling environment to fulfill aspirations of the youth,’’ he said.

Announcing construction of Samriti Bhawan in the memory of PoJK martyrs, Sinha said every effort will be made to preserve and promote the culture and tradition of displaced families and that they shouldn’t consider themselves as refugees. He added that land has already been identified for the purpose and construction work will start soon on Samriti Bhawan.

Families from West Pakistan were facing discrimination for many decades. Several communities were denied voting rights and other rights of citizens enshrined in the constitution. Many generations were treated as second-class citizens. After August 2019, they were given equal rights and equal opportunities are being provided to all,'' he said amid slogans of "LG Saheb Zindabad'.

“You are citizens of this country and sons of the soil. You are proud citizens of Akhand Bharat and you should come forward to play your role in the development of J&K and the country,’’ Sinha said.

He said the development of a “new J&K” is incomplete without the integration of the displaced persons into the mainstream.

“We are committed to ensuring the welfare and well-being of all so they can realise their true potential and contribute to nation-building,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor said the special camp was part of a drive to take the welfare schemes to every house to ensure coverage of all beneficiaries under Government schemes. He said a similar camp will be held in Udhampur, Rajouri, Jammu, Poonch and Kathua districts as well.

“We had started outreach programmes in 2021 for families living outside Union Territory so that no one is left behind in any welfare scheme and focusing on skilling, self-employment, social assistance, financial inclusion to aid economic development and financial stability,” Sinha said.

He said 33,600 families of PoJK and Chhamb were provided one-time Central assistance of over Rs 1,552 crore, announced in November 2015.

“The Prime Minister is well aware of the pain faced by the community and every step will be taken for their welfare,” he said.

Sinha said his administration will take up with the Centre the issue of over 5,000 displaced families of PoJK who failed to avail the ‘one-time Central assistance’ timely.

Under the one-time central assistance for displaced persons of PoJK announced by the Central Government in November 2015, a total of 33,636 cases were approved and an amount of Rs 1,452.33 crore was distributed, Sinha said.

“This scheme ended in March last year. Somehow, more than 5,000 families could not submit their claims within the time frame. The issue will be taken up with the Central Government,” he said.

Asserting that the families have suffered a lot, the Lieutenant Governor said Prime Minister Narendra Modi understood their sufferings and made arrangements for their financial support and settlement.

“We had started outreach programmes in 2021 for the families living outside the Union Territory so that no one was left behind in any welfare scheme,” Sinha said.

Over 21,000 domicile certificates were issued through camps in Delhi, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand.

“We will continuously run such camps in Jammu and Kashmir and other States and Union Territories so that all the affected families can get the benefits of Government welfare schemes,” he added.

The Lieutenant Governor assured of resolving all pending issues of displaced families of PoJK.

“The Prime Minister’s mantra of ‘Vanchito ko Variyata’ is guiding our developmental journey. In the last 30 months, we have ensured governance is inclusive, transparent, effective and accountable, and provides equal benefit and equal opportunity to all,” he added.

The Lt Governor urged the talented youth to avail the benefits of youth-oriented programmes run by the Government. “Mission youth will extend benefits of all 17 schemes. Sports Council will provide opportunities and all possible help to the promising players in various sports disciplines, he added.

Dr Deepak Kapoor, president, PoJK Visthapit Seva Samiti expressed his gratitude towards the Government for making dedicated efforts for the welfare of the PoJK Displaced persons.

Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu; KK Sidha, Commissioner, Relief & Rehabilitation and other senior officers were also present.