Two-Way Traffic Suspended On Jammu-Srinagar National Highway After Landslide

DE Web Desk

Jammu, Mar 7: The two-way traffic on the strategic Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Tuesday was suspended following a landslide near Ramban district, officials said.

Some casualties are feared but the exact details are awaited, they said, adding a rescue operation is underway.

A private car was damaged in the landslide on the 270-km national highway near Seri village in Ramban, the officials said.

The traffic on the highway has been suspended from both sides, they said.

Senior police and civil officers have rushed to the spot and further details are awaited, the officials said.