Bhandari posted as PS to LG, Shah gets Tourism

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 6: The Government today ordered that Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, awaiting orders of adjustment has been posted as Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor.

He shall also hold the charge of the post of Chief Executive Officer, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, in addition to his own duties.

Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Administrative Secretary, Culture Department, holding additional charge of Chief Executive Officer, Economic Reconstruction Agency, J&K, was transferred and posted as Administrative Secretary, Tourism Department relieving Mr. Sarmad Hafeez of the additional charge of the post.

He shall also hold the charge of Administrative Secretary, Culture Department and Chief Executive Officer, Economic Reconstruction Agency, J&K, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.