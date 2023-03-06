21 Insps promoted as DySPs

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 6: Issuing two separate orders, Government today promoted 21 Inspectors of Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) as Deputy Superintendents of Police, with immediate effect.

According to 1st order, Government has accorded sanction to the promotion of 5 Inspectors (Steno) as Deputy Superintendents of Police (Steno)-Private Secretary, Level -8. The officers that have been promoted are Mohammad Latief, Bilal Ahmad Ganaie, Mushtaq Ahmad, Trilok Singh and Girdhari Lal.

As per 2nd order, 16 Inspectors (Ministerial) have been promoted as Deputy Superintendents of Police (Ministerial)-Administrative officer, Level-8. They are Nassrullah Khan, Neeru Bakshi, Iqbal Singh, Ajay Kumar Sharma, Rakesh Sharma, Manzoor Ahmed, Fayaz Ahmad, Mubark Tamkeen, Ghulam Jeelani, Ashwani Kumar, Firdousa Mufti, Shakeel Ahmad, Mohammad Shafi, Samima Aijaz, Nazir Ahmed Yatoo and Nazir Ahmad Wani.