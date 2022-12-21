Poetry Festival commences at JKAACL

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 21: The J&K Academy of Art, Culture, and Languages (JKAACL) here today started a seven day Poetry Festival to accommodate poets of seven different languages-Urdu, Hindi, Kashmiri, Dogri, Punjabi, Gojri and Pahari, with a day dedicated to every single language.

Dr. Darakshan Andrabi, Chairperson J&K Waqf Board was chief guest.

Prominent among those present on the occasion were Padamshree Dr. Jitender Udhampuri, Former Director Radio Kashmir/Jammu; Pritpal Singh Betaab, a celebrated poet and former administrator; Ahmad Shahnas, eminent poet and Satish Vimal, an acclaimed literary personality of the region.

Dr. Shalini Rana, an academician, delivered welcome address.

Then onwards, Vakeel Hayat, Swaran Kotwal, Mohan Singh Ulfat, Sham Talib, Ashok Kumar Paras, Tariq Raza, Bashir-Ul-Haq, Irfan Arif, Fouzia Mughal, Aslam Shahzad, Ghani Ghayoor, Parvaiz Malik, Taslim Muntazar, Umar Farahat, Naseem Akhtar, Khursheed Kazami, Varun Veer, Amin Banhali, Raj Kumar Chandan, Dr Darakshna Andrabi, Dr Liaqat Jafri, Ahmed Shanas and Pritpal Singh Betab graced the event with their poetical renditions.

Bindiya Tickoo conducted the proceedings of the Poetry Festival.

The audience relished the grandeur of literary expression.