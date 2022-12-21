Vibodh asks BJP workers to expose lies of NC, PDP, Cong

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, Dec 21: Bharatiya Janta Party, Jammu and Kashmir held a workers’ meet of Poonch district here ,today.

The meeting was addressed by BJP State general secretary and former MLC, Vibodh Gupta accompanied by Parbhari Poonch, Rajinder Gupta, Rajesh Sharma BJP district president, Poonch and other senior leaders.

In this meeting detailed deliberations were held on various upcoming party activities and programmes. Detailed discussions were also held on mobilizing local party leaders, block Pramukhs and other wing presidents and members for reaching out to common masses in a mission mode.

Speaking on the occasion, Vibodh said that present time is an era of technology and all the BJP offices and workers must use technology to reach out to common masses in a responsible, efficient, and productive manner. This he said besides, increasing the efficiency is also a strong tool for good governance. He informed that making technology accessible to all is an important initiative of the BJP and is in line with the vision and mission of PM Modi.

He further advised the BJP local leaders and workers to expose the lies of NC, PDP and Congress whose only motive is to divide people and to misuse power. He cautioned everyone that these parties are power hungry and for the sake of power they can go to any extent. He encouraged the party leaders to always remain vigilant and ready for elections as elections can be held anytime in J&K. This he said will ensure the party’s victory at a massive scale. He termed the BJP workers on the ground as real pillars of the party and thanked them for all their hard work and dedication.

In his address Rajesh Sharma BJP district president Poonch threw light on the PM Modi’s vision of Sab Ka Saath, Sab Ka Vikas and Sab Ka Paryas.

The meeting was also addressed by Parbhari Poonch Rajinder Gupta who gave a detailed account of the party’s strategy to ensure victory for the BJP in the upcoming elections.