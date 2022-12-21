Locals, tourists celebrate “Int’l Pheran Day”

SRINAGAR, Dec 21: A number of locals and tourists gathered at the historic Lal Chowk to celebrate the “International Pheran Day”.

The day coincides with the beginning of 40-day-long harshest phase of the winter “Chillai Kalan”.

Wearing traditional colourful Pheran, men, women and children gathered near the Ghanta Ghar at Lal Chowk to get attention from the public in the busy capital business hub center of the Kashmir valley during the occasion.

“Pheran”, a long garment to cope up with the freezing cold. The “Pheran” also reflects historical continuity of Kashmiri culture and the people have not made any drastic changes in the garment so far except in changing design.

The coldest 40-day-long winter known in local parlance as “Chillai Kalan” started on Wednesday in Kashmir valley with a chill and dry note.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir , and other parts experienced the coldest night of the season on the first day of the harshest part of the winter season.

The “Chilai Kalan” would be followed by 20-day-long “Challai Khurd” or the Small and a 10 day “Challia Bacha” or Baby cold ending the winter season in February 2023. (UNI)