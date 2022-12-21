ABS demands re-naming of GHSS Bhour Camp

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 21: Aadarsh Bhartiya Samaj (ABS), a social organization working to promote education, environment, health and nationhood among the general masses and student community in particular, has demanded re-naming of Government Higher Secondary School (Bhour Camp, Jammu) after the name of Shaheed Ravindera Dass, a Hero of 1965 Indo-Pak War.

“During the period of celebration of ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ it will be a little effort by the country/country men to honour the Shaheed of Indo-Pak War,” said ABS chairman Col R K Sharma (Retd) and president Daljeet Singh in a statement issued today.

They said that Shaheed Ravindera Dass was enrolled in DOGRA Regiment on 15 May 1952 and during Indo-Pak war in 1965 when his unit was part of ‘Operation Riddle’, this brave soldier while fighting against enemy at Amritsar border got martyrdom on 6 September, 1965 at the age of 31 years and leaving behind his wife Sushila Kumari and two minor sons.

ABS Chairman requested the concerned authorities to do the needful as a welfare measure to the society and honour the martyr of the country.