PM’s DHRUV launched by HRD Minister

BENGALURU: Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Thursday launched the Pradhan Mantri Innovative Learning programme-DHRUV, at the ISRO headquarters here.

The initiative is aimed at helping 60 extraordinarily talented students from across the country, to hone up their skills, achieve excellence in their specific areas of interest, which could be science, performing arts, creative writing etc.

Speaking on the occasion, Pokhriyal said the programme represents the vision of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“This programme will prove to be a turning point for the students as well as the society, and it is through their achievements that the world will know ‘Saare Jahan se accha Hindustan Hamara’,” said the Union Minister of Human Resource Development. (AGENCIES)