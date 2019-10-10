PMC bank case: ED seizes bungalow near Mumbai

MUMBAI: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday sealed an about 5-acre bungalow of a HDIL promoter near Mumbai in connection with its money laundering probe in the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) bank case, officials said.

They said the property is in Vasai suburb under Palghar district of Maharashtra.

It belongs to a promoter of the Housing Development Infrastructure Limited (HDIL).

The ED is probing alleged financial irregularities under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after it filed a criminal case recently. (AGENCIES)