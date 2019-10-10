Nearly 40 former MPs yet to vacate official bungalows; eviction orders issued

NEW DELHI: Nearly 40 former Lok Sabha MPs have not still vacated their official bungalows in Lutyens’ Delhi, prompting authorities to start issuing eviction orders under the amended Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, sources said.

The amended law empowers Government to issue a show-cause notice, seeking reply of the unauthorised occupants within three days, the duration reduced from 15 days, as mandated under the previous law.

“41 ex-MPs have not yet vacated their official bungalows. Authorities have started issing eviction orders to them,” one of the sources said. (AGENCIES)