India, China pose no threat to each other, says Chinese envoy ahead of Modi-Xi informal summit

MAMALLAPURAM (TN): As India pulls out all stops to roll out a grand welcome to President Xi Jinping in this ancient seaside temple town, China has said the two countries pose no threat to each other and greater cooperation between the two Asian giants would inject positive energy in ensuring peace and stability in the region and beyond.

In an exclusive interview, Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong said a “new set of consensus” including “guiding principles” on the development direction of bilateral ties between the two nations are expected to emerge from two-day informal summit beginning Friday.

The envoy said as the largest developing countries and emerging economies of the world, China and India have a responsibility to inject positive energy into a “complicated world”. (AGENCIES)