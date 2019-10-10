J&K ACB registers corruption case against I&FC employees

JAMMU: The sleuths of Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau have registered a corruption case against employees of Irrigation and Flood Control in Poonch district.

Official Spokesman here on Thursday said that Anti-Corruption Bureau registered a formal case of corruption against Mohammad Farooq, then JE of Surankote, District Poonch and other officers of Irrigation and Flood Control Department, Poonch at Anti-Corruption Bureau Police Station.

He added that the instant case was registered on the outcome of verification conducted by ACB Rajouri on the basis of complaint lodged by the inhabitants of village Seri Khawaja, Poonch to look into the allegations that officials of I&FC Department Poonch have misappropriated the amount of Rs 33.67 lakh allotted for the construction of work of irrigation khul in the year 2009-10 at Seri Khawaja, Poonch.