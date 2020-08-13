PM unveils faceless tax scrutiny; faceless appeals to start from Sept 25

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday unveiled faceless tax scrutiny and appeal and urged people to pay their due taxes and contribute to nation building.

Also the Income Tax department will adopt a ‘taxpayer charter’ which outlines rights and responsibilities of both tax officers and taxpayers.

Launching the platform ‘Transparent Taxation – Honoring the Honest’, Modi said the department will start faceless appeals from September 25.

“Effort is to make tax system seamless, painless and faceless… Honest taxpayer plays an important role in nation development,” he said.

Asking people to pay taxes due to them, Modi said while it is the responsibility of tax officers to deal with taxpayers with dignity, people should also consider paying taxes as their responsibility.

Fundamental reforms were needed in Indian tax system, he said, adding India is among the nations with lowest corporate tax rates. (AGENCIES)