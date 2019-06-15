PM to resume his monthly radio broadcast ‘Mann Ki Baat’ from June 30

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be back with his monthly radio broadcast ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme from June 30.

“We will meet once again thanks to the radio, share joy, positivity and celebrate the collective strength of 130 crore Indians,” Mr Modi tweeted on Saturday morning.

He further wrote: “I am sure you have lots to say for Mann Ki Baat. Share it on the NaMo App Open Forum. For the #MannKiBaat this month, dial the toll-free number 1800-11-7800 to record your message.”

“You could also write on the MyGov Open Forum and pen your inputs,” Mr Modi invited the citizens adding “Looking forward to a great interaction”.

Last ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio broadcast through All India Radio was on February 24.

It may be mentioned that Prime Minister had asserted that he will ‘return to power’ after the 2019 general elections and would address the nation again in ‘Mann-Ki Baat’ radio broadcast from the last Sunday of May month.

“Next two months, we all will get engaged in elections process. I will be a candidate myself and hence keeping the high traditions of democracy and as a mark of respect to it, the next Mann Ki Baat session will be held on last Sunday of May 2019,” Prime Minister had said.

“Mein chunao ke baad, ek naye vishwas ke saath apke ashirwad ke sath phir ek baar Mann Ki Baat

ke madhyam sey hamari baat chit ke silsiley ke arambh karunga…aur saalon tak apse mann ki baat karta rahunga (I will be back again in Mann Ki Baat programme with a renewed faith, confidence and equipped with your blessings. I will be back with our chit chat again in May and will continue it for years),” Mr Modi had said on February 24 signing off the uniquely designed radio programme.

However, as the swearing in of the new government took place on May 30, Thursday, the maiden ‘Mann Ki Baat’ after Mr Modi’s massive win in the recent polls will take place from June 30.

(agencies)