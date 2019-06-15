Employment June 15, 2019

REQUIRED
SECURITY GUARDS FOR NARWAL, BATHINDI
AREA (JAMMU)
HANDSOME SALARY
CONTACT:
9682121750, 9858749999
STAR Security Solutions
EARN EXTRA INCOME
An opportunity that’s Rocks!!!! BE YOUR OWN BOSS
* STUDENTS- Earns extra pocket money.
* HOUSEWIFE’S- Earn more then your Husband.
* UNEMPLOYED- Be YOUR own BOSS.
* EMPLOYED- Use spare Time To Earn More.
* RETIRED- Earn & be Independent.
WORK PART TIME / FULL TIME .
* INTERNATIONAL BUISNESS OPPORTUNITIES
CALL FOR APPOINTMENT-
(WORK LOCALLY, EARN GLOBALLY)
HARISH KUMAR- @88375-55614,@97813-95065.
REQUIRED
Computer Teacher (F)- 08
Quali: BCA/MCA/ Diploma/Graduate
Rashtriya Saksharta Abhiyan
110, First Floor Opp SP Smart
School Exchange Road
9906143423
Glomeendane Services (OPC)
Private Limited
“Job For Manager”
Qualification: Graduation
Key Skills
– Management
– Leadership
– Hard Worker
Contact: MD Sumit Sharma
6005410661, 7006476097
WANTED
1. A Manager for Two Wheeler Showroom at Bari Brahmana.
Salary upto 12K to 15K
Experience 5 years
Drop CV at Whatsapp 9697627597
2. Auto Driver at Gangyal
3. Private Car Driver at Trikuta Nagar.
Contact No. 9149508495
LAW TUTOR REQUIRED
A law lecturer is required to tutor human rights law to a
law student.
Kindly Contact:
6005650664
JOB VACANCY IN
SHANKER INDUSTRIES SAMBA
Name of Posts
1. Superwiser – 2 post (Fresher)
2. Accountant – 2 post (1 fresher to 5 year experience )
Interview Date and Time
Date 17/06/2019 to 18/06/2019
Interview Time 4:00 PM TO 5:00 PM at I.G.C PHASE-1 SAMBA MOB. 9797027060
Interested candidates may come along with resume/CV
For more Details:-
SHANKER INDUSTRIES
Phase-1, Sidco Samba
Email: sahil17sharma@gmail.com
Showroom Boy
Required
Showroom boy required for Electrical item showroom.
Part time salary- 2500 plus.
Full time salary 5000 plus.
Shivaji chowk Jammu 9797804534
Urgently Required
Delivery Boys
Gandhi Nagar area
Part time/Full time
Two Wheeler Must
9906371255, 9796239294
Urgent Required
FOR
ELECTRONIC SHOWROOM
HELPER 2 NO’S
MUSIC HOUSE
RESIDENCY ROAD, JAMMU
CELL : 7780862343 9797461003
REQUIRED
Security Guards : 25
Security Supervisor: 06 (Ex Service Man)
Field Officer (HR) : 1
Location: Samba & Bari Brahmana.
Contact:
GRD Security Service Pvt. Ltd
417-A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
Ph: 9622651075
Required
Need a helper or salesman for cloth shop last morh gandhi nagar
salary 7000 to 12000 contacts no 7006657433
Required Teacher for
1. Computer courses
2. English (experienced with CBSE teaching experience will be preferred.)
Call: 7006146250
Smart+Glam Unisex Salon
Staff Required For Jammu and Akhnoor Branch
4 Hair Dressers Salary 15000-20000
4 Beauticians Salary 7-8000
Males Helpers Salary 5000
Contact 9797863212
Smart+Glam Unisex Salon Sarwal Jammu
And Kameshwar Mandir, Akhnoor
Required Salesman for a Chemist Shop
Preference will be given to D-Pharma (Passed) or Male Multipurpose (Passed). Salary 6000/-
For Interview Call:-
9023296445
Required
Required a male executive for day to day managing of Factory having a basic knowledge of Factory work.
Qualification – Minimum Graduation
Factory Timing – 09:00 am to 07:00 PM
Holidays – Sunday Off
Salary – 11,000 per month
Note – Fresher can also apply
Address: Lane No. 3, Phase – II
SIDCO Industrial Area, Bari Brahmana, Jammu
Ph: 7006949718, 9419192612, 9086518781
Wanted an
experienced female cook and maid for full/part time service, for further details.
Contact: 9419286566
Accountant Required
A good Accountant required for a company in Jammu having knowledge of Tally, Busy & Excel.
Salary No bar for a deserving candidate.
Contact No: 8491016458
We are Hiring
1. Operations Manager
2. Social Media Manager
3. Fashion Assistant
Location – Channi Himmat, Jammu
Salary – Best in Industry
Rs 8000- Rs 20000
Graduation and Good communication skills are a must. Freshers may apply but preference to 1-2 years of experience.
Please email your CV to jobs.paisleypop@gmail.com
Or whatsapp at 9711288823
Required
teacher
For Home Tuition
1st – 10th (All Subjects)
11th and 12th (Med & Non Med)
Contact :
9086411541/ 9906982820
BUSINESS
OPPORTUNITY
EARN Extra Income.Best For Graduates, Housewife, Working, Unemployed, Sports Persons. For Complete Detail Information, Attend Orientation Program.
Book your Seat Now
Call # YUSUF AHMED 9419247583
POOJA JOSHI 8082086693
Walk In Interview
For Industry
QC Trainee : Diploma/B. Tech
Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics.
Fresher. Salary : 12500/=
90860-85474/90864-85474
hr7colours2011@gmail.com
Grab the Unique opportunity
(Work Part time or Full time)
(Online/Offline)
No age, limit
An unique concept for the persons who want to change their life by doing a unique work.
Work : Officially Councelling
Income : 18,000 to 35,000 +
Documents : Adhar Card, PanCard, Pass Port
Contact :
9797620760, 7006267938
