Employment June 15, 2019

REQUIRED

SECURITY GUARDS FOR NARWAL, BATHINDI

AREA (JAMMU)

HANDSOME SALARY

CONTACT:

9682121750, 9858749999

STAR Security Solutions

EARN EXTRA INCOME

An opportunity that’s Rocks!!!! BE YOUR OWN BOSS

* STUDENTS- Earns extra pocket money.

* HOUSEWIFE’S- Earn more then your Husband.

* UNEMPLOYED- Be YOUR own BOSS.

* EMPLOYED- Use spare Time To Earn More.

* RETIRED- Earn & be Independent.

WORK PART TIME / FULL TIME .

* INTERNATIONAL BUISNESS OPPORTUNITIES

CALL FOR APPOINTMENT-

(WORK LOCALLY, EARN GLOBALLY)

HARISH KUMAR- @88375-55614,@97813-95065.

Situation Vacant Classified Mart

Tournaments/Jobs-Career through cricket & other Olympic game. Join in District, State, National, International tournaments. Talented player get scholarship rupees 9500 & also get Job 5000 / 25000 in candidate home district. Send bio-data by speed post or courier to Indian Cricket & Olympic sports foundations, 405, Kundan Bhawan, Azadpur, Delhi -110033,09818753321.

REQUIRED

Computer Teacher (F)- 08

Quali: BCA/MCA/ Diploma/Graduate

Rashtriya Saksharta Abhiyan

110, First Floor Opp SP Smart

School Exchange Road

9906143423

Glomeendane Services (OPC)

Private Limited

“Job For Manager”

Qualification: Graduation

Key Skills

– Management

– Leadership

– Hard Worker

Contact: MD Sumit Sharma

6005410661, 7006476097

WANTED

1. A Manager for Two Wheeler Showroom at Bari Brahmana.

Salary upto 12K to 15K

Experience 5 years

Drop CV at Whatsapp 9697627597

2. Auto Driver at Gangyal

3. Private Car Driver at Trikuta Nagar.

Contact No. 9149508495

LAW TUTOR REQUIRED

A law lecturer is required to tutor human rights law to a

law student.

Kindly Contact:

6005650664

JOB VACANCY IN

SHANKER INDUSTRIES SAMBA

Name of Posts

1. Superwiser – 2 post (Fresher)

2. Accountant – 2 post (1 fresher to 5 year experience )

Interview Date and Time

Date 17/06/2019 to 18/06/2019

Interview Time 4:00 PM TO 5:00 PM at I.G.C PHASE-1 SAMBA MOB. 9797027060

Interested candidates may come along with resume/CV

For more Details:-

SHANKER INDUSTRIES

Phase-1, Sidco Samba

Email: sahil17sharma@gmail.com

Showroom Boy

Required

Showroom boy required for Electrical item showroom.

Part time salary- 2500 plus.

Full time salary 5000 plus.

Shivaji chowk Jammu 9797804534

Urgently Required

Delivery Boys

Gandhi Nagar area

Part time/Full time

Two Wheeler Must

9906371255, 9796239294

Urgent Required

FOR

ELECTRONIC SHOWROOM

HELPER 2 NO’S

MUSIC HOUSE

RESIDENCY ROAD, JAMMU

CELL : 7780862343 9797461003

REQUIRED

Security Guards : 25

Security Supervisor: 06 (Ex Service Man)

Field Officer (HR) : 1

Location: Samba & Bari Brahmana.

Contact:

GRD Security Service Pvt. Ltd

417-A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu

Ph: 9622651075

Required

Need a helper or salesman for cloth shop last morh gandhi nagar

salary 7000 to 12000 contacts no 7006657433

Required Teacher for

1. Computer courses

2. English (experienced with CBSE teaching experience will be preferred.)

Call: 7006146250

Smart+Glam Unisex Salon

Staff Required For Jammu and Akhnoor Branch

4 Hair Dressers Salary 15000-20000

4 Beauticians Salary 7-8000

Males Helpers Salary 5000

Contact 9797863212

Smart+Glam Unisex Salon Sarwal Jammu

And Kameshwar Mandir, Akhnoor

Required Salesman for a Chemist Shop

Preference will be given to D-Pharma (Passed) or Male Multipurpose (Passed). Salary 6000/-

For Interview Call:-

9023296445

Required

Required a male executive for day to day managing of Factory having a basic knowledge of Factory work.

Qualification – Minimum Graduation

Factory Timing – 09:00 am to 07:00 PM

Holidays – Sunday Off

Salary – 11,000 per month

Note – Fresher can also apply

Address: Lane No. 3, Phase – II

SIDCO Industrial Area, Bari Brahmana, Jammu

Ph: 7006949718, 9419192612, 9086518781

Wanted an

experienced female cook and maid for full/part time service, for further details.

Contact: 9419286566

Accountant Required

A good Accountant required for a company in Jammu having knowledge of Tally, Busy & Excel.

Salary No bar for a deserving candidate.

Contact No: 8491016458

We are Hiring

1. Operations Manager

2. Social Media Manager

3. Fashion Assistant

Location – Channi Himmat, Jammu

Salary – Best in Industry

Rs 8000- Rs 20000

Graduation and Good communication skills are a must. Freshers may apply but preference to 1-2 years of experience.

Please email your CV to jobs.paisleypop@gmail.com

Or whatsapp at 9711288823

Required

teacher

For Home Tuition

1st – 10th (All Subjects)

11th and 12th (Med & Non Med)

Contact :

9086411541/ 9906982820

BUSINESS

OPPORTUNITY

EARN Extra Income.Best For Graduates, Housewife, Working, Unemployed, Sports Persons. For Complete Detail Information, Attend Orientation Program.

Book your Seat Now

Call # YUSUF AHMED 9419247583

POOJA JOSHI 8082086693

Walk In Interview

For Industry

QC Trainee : Diploma/B. Tech

Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics.

Fresher. Salary : 12500/=

90860-85474/90864-85474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

Grab the Unique opportunity

(Work Part time or Full time)

(Online/Offline)

No age, limit

An unique concept for the persons who want to change their life by doing a unique work.

Work : Officially Councelling

Income : 18,000 to 35,000 +

Documents : Adhar Card, PanCard, Pass Port

Contact :

9797620760, 7006267938