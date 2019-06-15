Delegation of Panchayat Co-ordination Committee, Leh meets Governor

Srinagar, June 15: A delegation of Panchayat Co-ordination Committee, district Leh, led by Sh. Sonam Wangchuk, a renowned innovator and educationist from Ladakh, Ms. Gitanjli, Founding CEO, Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh (HIAL) and Sh. Sonam Thardos, Chairman of the Committee, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here.

The delegation expressed its gratitude to Governor for opening a Cluster University for Ladakh and for successful conduct of Panchayat elections.

The members of the delegation requested Governor for empowerment of Panchayat Institutions by extending the 73rd Amendment to the State and early conduct of elections to the Block Development Councils; increase in honorarium for Panchs and Sarpanchs of Ladakh, keeping in view the efforts required in the harsh climatic conditions of Ladakh; Ladakh’s Hill Councils and Panchayats be given free hand for innovative school management experiments in the Primary Schools, to be conducted with support of reputed local and national NGOs; release of long pending wages of daily wagers and contractual employees and material component and wages under MGNREGA; opening of Directorates of all Departments, posting of an IGP and functioning of same in harmony with the LAHDC Act; adequate allotment of funds under the 15th Finance Commission and contract agreements of the Army with local vendors for purpose of transportation, groceries, vegetables etc, be revived.

Sh. Wangchuk proposed to partner in the building of a 50 MW Solar Power pilot project in Phey village as a part of the HIAL University for imparting hands on training to the Ladakhi youth, providing support with R&D of the project, connecting Plant to the 132 KV grid and integrating it with Agri based development for local farmers and herders in desert conditions.