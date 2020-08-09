PM to present new outline for a self-reliant India on Aug 15: Rajnath

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will present a new outline for a self-reliant India in his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday.

Speaking at an event, Singh also referred to the defence ministry’s decision to ban import of 101 military weapons and platforms and said “big and tough” decisions are being taken in sync with the Prime Minister’s vision for a self reliant India.

Modi first mentioned about his vision for an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India) in his address to the nation on May 12 while announcing a Rs 20 lakh-crore stimulus package to boost the economy hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, various ministries and departments have announced a series of measures. (AGENCIES)