PM taking utmost care of people in remote areas: Bharat Bhushan

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 11: District Development Council (DDC) Jammu, Chairman, Bharat Bhushan Bodhi has asserted that Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has taken utmost care of the overall development of remote and far flung areas and the people living there for which his Government deserves full appreciation.

He stated this after kick starting Lift Irrigation Scheme, Batera to Behra in Panchayat Lower Gharota under NABARD with an estimated cost of Rs 2.39 crore at village Batera in presence of Sarpanch Lower Amb, Sardar Jaswant Singh; Sarpanch Lower Gharota, Santosh KumarI, Panch Neetu Verma; Naib Sarpanch, Rahul Singh and other prominent persons of area here, today.

While addressing the gathering, the DDC Chairman reiterated the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi led Government’s commitment for the overall development and upliftment of far flung and rural areas. He highlighted the achievements of the Union Government and said that Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has taken utmost care of the common people especially those living in far flung areas through Seva Sushasan aur Gareeb Kalyan programme.

He said that the success of BJP Government led by the PM Modi can be well gauged from the unprecedented achievements made by the nation during the eight years’ rule. He said that India today is a force to reckon with at the international level for which credit goes to PM Modi and the people of this nation who have reposed trust and faith in him.

Bharat Bhushan later visited village Garhi Jungwari as part of outreach programme in connection with successful completion of eight years of BJP Government at the Centre led by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi under the theme ‘Service, Good Governance and Welfare’. During the door to door campaign he along with others distributed pamphlets containing government’s achievements enumerated systematically.

The DDC Chairman also conducted an interaction with the people to take stock of their problems and issues. The villagers highlighted the problems faced by them especially those of power and drinking water supply in their area. After giving a keen and patient hearing to the people, he assured to take up the same with the concerned authorities and get them resolved at the earliest.