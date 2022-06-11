Nirjala Ekadashi celebrated with fervour

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 11: Nirjala Ekadashi a Hindu holy day of fasting falling on the 11th lunar day of the waxing fortnight of the Hindu month of Jyeshta was celebrated with full religious fervour and gaiety today.

On the occasion, devotees in various parts of Jammu and other districts installed stalls to serve the sweet water to the people.

The Nirjala Ekadashi which derives its name from the waterless fast is observed on this day. As the day is considered to be the most austere and hence the most sacred of all 24 Ekadashis, hence the devotees braving the heat wave installed the stalls on roadsides, in markets, lanes and by-lanes in Jammu city, its outskirts, rural areas as well as in other districts of Jammu region to serve the cold and sweet water to the passersby.

The day is also known as Pandava Ekadashi, Bhima Ekadashi, Bhimaseni Ekadashi observed by Hindus. Nirjala Ekadashi is toughest among the all Ekadashis due to toughest fasting rules. The devotees abstain not only from food but water also while observing the Nirjala Ekadashi fast.

Shiv Sevaks installed a stall in front of Ranbireshwar Temple here under the supervision of Nandi Sharma to serve the sweet water to the people.