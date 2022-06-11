Art 370 annulled for betterment of J&K people: Athawale

‘Gates of development for UT opened after 2019’

Avtar Bhat

JAMMU, June 11: Maintaining that the Narendra Modi Government had no personal benefit in annulling of controversial Article 370, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale today said it (Article 370) was abrogated for betterment of the people of the erstwhile State of J&K and its faster development.

Talking to reporters here, Athawale said Modi Government wanted that J&K should not lag behind other States and Union Territories of the country in development and Article 370 was a big hurdle in this regard. This was the main reason behind annulling of 370 and 35 A so that people of erstwhile State do not lag behind in progress and development, he added.

He said Modi Government is committed to betterment of J&K and many development schemes and projects were launched in this regard since 2019. He made it clear that there will be no shortage of money for Government run schemes as J&K will be given enough funds under Modi rule.

Athawale said the Centre wants a peaceful and developed Jammu and Kashmir and is committed to ensuring the progress of the Union Territory on all fronts.

“After the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution in 2019, the gates of development have been opened for Jammu and Kashmir, which is evident from the fact that all the Centrally-Sponsored Schemes and programmes are now implemented in Jammu and Kashmir, be it the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, the Jan Dhan Yojana, the MUDRA scheme, the Ujjwala Yojana or the scholarship schemes for students, the welfare schemes for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes,” he said.

Expressing his concern over sparking of communal violence in some parts of country and widespread protests over recent controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad by two BJP leaders, Athawale appealed to people, especially Muslims, to maintain peace.

The Union Minister also said the Government and police are keeping an eye on those trying to trigger communal violence in the country.

“The BJP has already taken action against the two leaders and therefore, there is no need for an agitation. People need to maintain calm,” Athawale said.

Without naming Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal, who made the controversial remarks on the Prophet, he said whatever has happened was not in good taste as the sentiments of people were hurt.

Sharma has since been suspended by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while Jindal has been expelled.

“There was a communal flare-up in the aftermath of (the demolition of) the Babri Masjid. Then the issue was amicably resolved by the Supreme Court. We appeal to both the communities to exercise restraint and maintain peace as was the case after the court verdict on the Ram temple,” Athawale said.

He said since the Saffron party has already taken action against the two leaders, people need to overcome the hurt sentiments for the overall welfare of the society.

Asked whether there are deliberate attempts to trigger communal tension in the country, the Union Minister said the Centre is alive to the situation and is investigating all the incidents.

“The Government and police have their eyes on the elements trying to create communal tension and will act in accordance with law,” he added.

The Union Minister said 100 per cent implementation of so many Central schemes shows that the Centre is committed to providing social stability on all fronts to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Minister informed that under PM, Narendra Modi, implementation of the social welfare schemes has picked up pace which is evident from the fact that under PM Jan Dhan Yojana, between 2014-2022 (June), 45 crore 55 lakh accounts have been opened, under PM Ujjwala Yojana between 2016-22 (June), 9 crore 29 lakh gas connections have been allotted to the beneficiaries, under PM Awas Yojana (Urban) between 2015-22 (June), nearly 60 lakh 17 thousand houses have been constructed, under PM Awas Yojana (Rural), 02 crore 25 lakh houses have been constructed, under PM Jan Arogya Yojana, 03 crore 35 lakh people have been benefitted, under Ujala Yojana, 36 crore 79 lakh LED bulbs have been issued. The Minister also informed that between 2019-22 (June), 1720 De-addiction centres have been either funded or established under Financial Assistance for the establishment of De-addiction centres.

Athawale said that under PMAY (Urban) in Jammu Division, 18590 are the approved beneficiaries out of which 4568 houses have been constructed, under PMAY (Rural), 131945 have been approved, out of which 80008 have been constructed in Jammu Division. Under PM Jan Dhan Yojana, 2641995 accounts have been created in J&K in which 1192312 have alone been created in Jammu division and under PM Ujjwala Yojana, 1316924 gas connections have been provided in J&K, the Minister informed the media.

Earlier, Athawale held a review meeting related to the implementation of social welfare schemes in Jammu and Kashmir with the senior officials of the Union Territory’s Social Welfare Department.