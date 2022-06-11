Gulab Singh Memorial Trust, Natrang screen ‘Gulab Gaatha’

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, June 11: Natrang on behalf of Maharaja Gulab Singh Memorial Trust started screening of Film ‘Gulab Gaatha’ here today at Happy Model School & Shivalik College of Education to commemorate the 200th anniversary of coronation of the first Dogra ruler of Princely State of J&K, Maharaja Gulab Singh.

This series of screenings will also be organized in Reasi, Kathua, Samba and Jammu.

The film ‘Gulab Gatha’ written, directed and produced by Balwant Thakur, is about the journey of a soldier who achieves great success at everything he initiated. His unquestionable obligatory obedience towards Lahore Durbar, his unconditional sacrifice and his conception of a kingdom has been regarded and given value in this.

The greatness of leaders is not just in their works but in the way they have been appreciated and personified in eyes of the people. Napoleon was a military and political hero of France and Alexander has been applauded for his greatness for his conquests. Gulab Singh as an emperor held the same qualities of being a courageous warrior.

He was a normal person with no lineage of royalty but he established himself as a king with the help of his bravery and continued to keep a hold on his empire because of his well-planned strategic and diplomatic intelligence.