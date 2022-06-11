Principal signing results despite withdrawal of power: PSA

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, June 11: Private Schools Association of District Udhampur today alleged that despite withdrawal of authorization power, Principal of Government Girls Higher Secondary School Udhampur was still verifying and signing the results of private schools with backdate after school hours.

Talking to media persons, here today the Association District President Ram Parkash informed that authorization power of the said Principal for the verification of result was withdrawn by the Chief Education Officer Udhampur vide letter number CEO / E-3/ 14786-87dated 06/06/2022.

“However, Pawan Kumar Singh, Principal Govt Girls Hr Sec School Udhampur is openly verifying and signing the result of private schools with backdate after school hours,” he said while displaying whatsapp message posted by one of the officials of the said school on June 07, 2022 in official group created by CEO Udhampur for the private schools only.

The Association demanded immediate constitution of new team as per past practice in the office of Chief Education Officer Udhampur for the verification and countersignature of result of all private schools even for those private schools whose result was verified and signed by Principal Pawan Kumar Singh to check the discrepancies which had been done by him during the verification of result of private schools for the academic session 2021-22.

The press conference was attended by Vineet Gupta, Siddheshwar Sadotra, Siddharath Shanker, Rakesh Gupta, Kuldeep Choudhary and Vijay Kumar.