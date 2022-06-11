JPPF demands CBI probe into selection of Sub Inspectors

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 11: Jammu Province People’s Forum (JPPF) has demanded an enquiry by CBI or by retired Judge of High Court into the alleged unfair selection of J&K Police Sub Inspectors.

In a press conference here today JPPF members said that they are being continuously approached by various groups of students and other stakeholders demanding that unfair selection of JKP SI aspirants should be cancelled.

In this regard a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Pavitar Singh (Retired Judge) wherein the matter was discussed and it was decided to apprise the authorities to review the issue immediately.

M.S Katoch, Forum working president said that aspirants who feel cheated need to be addressed properly.

“Though J&K LG, Manoj Sinha has already announced an enquiry in this regard by a Chief Secretary level officer but we request the Government to review the decision and get the enquiry by either CBI or Retired Judge of High Court,” Katoch said adding that the matter is of serious nature and future of thousands of stakeholders is involved, therefore it should be taken seriously otherwise it may cause law and order situation in J&K.

Avinash Bhatia, Balwan Singh, Prof. O.P Sharma, Pawan Chib, Ram Ratan Sharma, Rajiv Mahajan, Surinder Veer, Abhimanyu Katoch, Ayush Katoch, Abhijeet Singh and Digvijay were also present on the occasion.