National Art Workshop at Patnitop by Master Sansar Chand Baru Trust

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, June 11: A week-long National Art Workshop is being organised by Master Sansar Chand Baru Memorial Charitable Trust in collaboration with Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), New Delhi, a wing of Ministry of Culture commenced here at Patnitop on the theme ‘Mahatma Gandhi’s visit to J&K’.

Artists from different parts of the country and abroad including Jammu, Srinagar, Pilani (Rajasthan), Manipur, UP, Odisha, West Bengal and Delhi besides Nepal are participating in the ongoing workshop.

Trustee of Baru Trust, Anuradha Rishi said that the workshop is aimed at giving impetus to the genre of art amid the natural splendid beauty of this picturesque tourist resort and to encourage the younger artists to explore their hidden talent. She discussed threadbare the memoirs of the visit of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi to erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir and its relevance in present context.

Anuradha told the participants of the art workshop that Mahatma stayed three days in the Valley and two days in the City of Temples.

Later, the visiting artists shared cultural and art heritage of their respective areas. She informed that from tomorrow the participants will work with local students and help them in learning and understanding different forms of art.

Anuradha further said that Baru Trust’s another motive is to give fillip to the tourism of the region as this is one of the mainstays of the economy of the region and should be promoted for improving the socio-economic condition of the people. She said that in the coming days the participants will be visiting nearby tourist destinations so that after going back to their respective places they could act as ambassadors for J&K and will help in promoting UT’s tourism potential across the country and even abroad.