Urdu magazine ‘Zubaan-o-Bayaan’ released

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 11: In a programme jointly organized by Tehreek-e-Baqaa-e-Urdu and Z.J Educational and Cultural Trust Jammu, an Urdu literary magazine was released here today under the editorship of Balraj Bakshi, eminent Urdu poet and fiction writer.

The function was presided over by the former Head of Department of Urdu, Central University of Kashmir Prof. Quddoos Javaid.

In his presidential address Prof. Javaid said whereas Jammu always had a rich tradition of Urdu poets and writers including Lala Manohar Lal Dil, Aabid Manawari, Maikash Kashmiri, Vidya Rattan Aasi and Balraj Bakshi, no one ever thought of bringing out a literary magazine from Jammu.

Congratulating Balraj Bakshi in absentia, Prof. Javaid regretted that Bakshi could not participate due to his chronic kidney condition.

The much celebrated Punjabi fiction writer Khalid Hussain, who was the chief guest, said that he had full faith in the editorial capabilities of Balraj Bakshi who will surely take the magazine to fame and glory.

Dr. Shahnawaz, Deputy Secretary of Cultural Academy expressed hope that the Quarterly Urdu magazine ‘Zubaan-o-Bayaan’ was the first of its kind in Jammu and it was a real pleasure to watch Balraj Bakshi steer the magazines to new heights.

Prof. Irfan Aarif presented vote of thanks on behalf of Tehreek-e-Baqa-e-Urdu.