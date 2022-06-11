Amit Sharma visits Limestone Mines

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 11: Secretary Mining Department, Amit Sharma here today visited the captive limestone mines near Khunmoh Industrial Estate to take firsthand account of ongoing mining operations there.

He was accompanied by Nisar Ahmed, Joint Director, Geology and Mining, Kashmir and Javid Ahmed Rather, DMO Srinagar apart from other officials of the department.

Sharma visited the active Limestone Mining sites and inspected the quality of ongoing extraction works there and ensured that all norms are being complied with during the conduct of mining operations.

The officers of Mining Department assured him that all returns are being filed on a regular basis apart from conduct of surprise checks by the teams at all the active sites from time to time.

Sharma was very particular that there should be total compliance of the NGT directions and all endeavours should be made for getting environmental clearances in a timely manner and defaulters, if any, found in this behalf, should be dealt with, strictly under the provisions of various laws.

Expressing satisfaction over the ongoing works at this captive site wherein extracted limestone is being directly used as raw material in cement manufacturing plants located adjacent to these mining sites, the Secretary issued directions that the requisite steps for e-auctioning of limestone at other pending sites in the UT should be completed at the earliest so that public could be largely benefitted through it.

He gave directions to the Department officers that maximum efforts should be channelized towards exploration and conduct of geological studies which is the core mandate of the department.

Sharma further directed that the ongoing exercise should be completed to create online e-market place for purchasers of minor minerals and creation of e-Challans strictly as per timelines so as to bring total transparency in ongoing mining operations inside J&K.