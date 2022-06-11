2 militants killed in South Kashmir, 2 trapped

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, June 11: Two militants were killed in two separate encounters while two persons were arrested and arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession in South Kashmir today.

A militant of Hizbul Mujahideen was killed in an encounter with the security forces in Khandipora area of Kulgam today.

Police said that acting on specific information generated by local police regarding the presence of a militant in village Khandipora area of Kulgam, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by police, 9 RR of Army and CRPF.

The hiding militant fired indiscriminately upon the security forces’ search party. The security forces retaliated leading to an encounter. “However. in order to evacuate the civilians trapped around the encounter site, troops ensured the evacuation of all civilians to the safer places,” police said.

One militant identified as Rasiq Ahmed Ganie son of Mohammad Amin Ganie, resident of Shouch Kulgam of HM was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of encounter.

As per police records, he was involved in several attacks on Police, security forces and civilians.

“Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including 303 rifle along with 23 rounds, pistol along with 31 rounds, one hand grenade have been recovered from the site of encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation,” police said.

One militant was killed and two others have been trapped in Drubgam village in Pulwama district today.

Security forces cordoned off Drubgam village in Pulwama district this afternoon after inputs about presence of militants in the village. During the house-to-house searches, militants fired on the troops leading to a gun battle in which one militant was killed. He has been identified as Kaisar Ahmad from Tujjan village in Pulwama district.

The other two militants who are trapped inside the village are reportedly Faisal from Drubgam village and Irfan Ahmad from Adbal Nikas village of the district.

In the meantime, Anantnag police arrested two persons identified as Rahil Ahmed Malik son of Gulzar Ahmed Malik and Shabir Ahmed Rather son of Ghulam Hassan Rather, both residents of Mehmodabad at a checkpoint established at Khudahmam Dooru.

Police recovered incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including one pistol, one magazine and 11 pistol rounds from their possession. A case (FIR No. 51/2022 under relevant Sections of law) has been registered in Police Station Dooru.

Security forces today recovered and defused an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) which was found on Baramulla-Srinagar highway in the morning at Putkha area of Sopore.

Security forces detected the explosive device lying by the roadside following which Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was called in. The device was destroyed through a controlled mechanism carried out by bomb squad.

The traffic movement which was stopped as a precaution on Baramulla-Srinagar highway was later restored soon after the IED was destroyed.