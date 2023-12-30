PM stops at home of beneficiary of Ujjwala scheme

AYODHYA, Dec 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, known for his direct communication with the public, surprised residents of Ayodhya on Saturday when he made an unscheduled visit to the home of a woman, who is the tenth-crore beneficiary of the PM Ujjwala Yojana.

During this unplanned visit, PM Modi not only enjoyed a cup of tea at the beneficiary’s residence but also engaged in a brief conversation with her. The sudden appearance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Meera’s house surprised the entire colony. Upon the Prime Minister’s arrival, the entire area resonated with enthusiastic chants of ‘Modi-Modi.’ PM Modi enjoyed a cup of tea prepared by Meera, complementing its taste while joking that it had become a little sweet. Along with this, PM Modi inquired about the well-being of the family and the entire colony.

Furthermore, Modi took the opportunity to meet Meera’s family and gather information about the benefits they were receiving through government schemes. Meera expressed her gratitude, stating, “I have received free gas and accommodation. Previously, I had a kutcha house (temporary dwelling), but now it has become permanent. I am delighted to have you visit my home.”

During the interaction, Modi engaged in a conversation with Meera’s family for approximately 10 to 15 minutes. Meera expressed her joy, stating, I am very happy today. On the occasion, Modi also gave an autograph to a child. In this, he wrote ‘Vande Mataram’. Additionally, he captured the moment by taking a selfie with the local children.