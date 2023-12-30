KCCI convenes 89th AGM

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Dec 30: The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) today held its 89th Annual General Meeting (AGM) which witnessed a significant turnout of KCCI members, organisational heads, and special invitees.

Javed Ahmad Tenga, the president of KCCI, extended welcome to the attendees, setting the tone for the proceedings.

Tenga on the occasion articulated KCCI’s priorities, outlining the key focus areas that the organization is actively pursuing while these priorities were presented in the context of the region’s economic landscape and emerging challenges.

Faiz Bakshi, the secretary general, took the floor to present the Annual Administration Report. The comprehensive report covered the activities, events, and meetings held by the Chamber from February 2023 to December 2023.

Notably, the period featured a remarkable tally of nine meetings with distinguished figures, including the Lt. Governor, Manoj Sinha, Union Cabinet Ministers, Parliamentary Standing Committees, and high-ranking central and state government officials.

In a noteworthy move, the KCCI conducted an extraordinary meeting to consider alterations and amendments to its Articles of Association.

The objective was to align these articles with the provisions of the Indian Companies Act, 2013, incorporating the latest amendments, KCCI said.

The secretary general presented a detailed clause-by-clause reading of the existing Articles and the proposed alterations, sparking discussions that culminated in unanimous adoption.

The event was attended by Baldev Prakash, Chairman of J&K Bank, Athar Amir Khan, Commissioner SMC, Mehmood Ahmad Shah, Director Handicrafts & Handloom, and senior officials from the Administration and J&K Bank.

Prominent figures from the trade community added to the significance of the occasion, with notable participants such as Mushtaq Ahmad Chaya, Bashir A. Bhat (President KHAROF), Mauzam Bakshi (President KHARA), Jaan Mohammad (UTTA), Bashir Kanu (SKT&C), Ajaz Qureshi (President PICA), Shahid Kamili (FCIK), Nasir Shah (IATO), Shameem Shah (TAFI), Anwar Mir (President TAAK/ATOAK), Rauf Tramboo, Zahoor Qari, Athar Yamen (TAAI), and Anwar Mir (ADTOI) in attendance.

The leadership of KCCI, including senior vice president Ashiq Hussain Shangloo, junior vice president Fayaz Ahmad Punjabi, Jt. secretary general Umar Nazir Tibetbaqal, and Treasurer Zubair Mahajan were also present.