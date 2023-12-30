PM moved by beauty of Lata Mangeshkar Chowk

AYODHYA, Dec 30: Upon returning to the airport following the inauguration of the Ayodhya Dham railway station, the Prime Minister visited Queen Lata Mangeshkar Chowk. Notably, the inauguration of this chowk took place on September 28, 2022, on Lata Mangeshkar’s birthday. In this function, Modi was present virtually and CM Yogi was present in Ayodhya.

At Lata Mangeshkar Chowk, an impressive veena, weighing 14 tons and measuring 40 feet in length, has been installed. On Saturday, Modi visited the veena for the first time and was emotionally moved. He expressed admiration for the veena. He also sought detailed information about it from CM Yogi. He greeted the entire Ayodhya from this location. The public, in turn, was deeply moved upon witnessing Narendra Modi.