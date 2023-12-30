Director AYUSH reviews functioning of healthcare units in Kathua

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Dec 30: The functioning of AYUSH centres in District Kathua was today reviewed by Director AYUSH J&K UT, Dr. Mohan Singh here at a meeting held in the conference hall of GMC & AH Kathua.

The Director was welcomed by Principal GMC & AH Kathua, Dr. Surinder Kumar Attri and District AYUSH Officer Kathua, Dr. Rakesh Kumar.

The Director reviewed work progress on Ayush Health and Wellness Centres and Ayush Units of District Kathua. He emphasized that every AHWC must ensure entry of Data on daily and Monthly basis on the AB-HWC portal of the Ministry of Ayush, Govt. of India.

The Director reviewed the progress of ongoing infrastructural strengthening projects of Ayush Health and Wellness Centres, 50-bedded Integrated District Ayush Hospital, Mandli, Billawar. He emphasised upon implementation of various Ayush Public Health Programs so that the strength of Ayush system of health promotion, prevention and management of diseases can reach the general public. He also highlighted that every AHWC must ensure delivery of Health Care as per NABH standards. He also reviewed the status of Accreditation of 8 AHWCs of District Kathua with standards of NABH.

Later, he also paid a visit to Mahatma Gandhi Hospital near Mukherjee Chowk where Homeopathic Hospital is functioning on makeshift arrangement basis. He directed the staff to increase footfall of the patients besides listening to the grievances of staff. He also interacted with the patients visiting Homeopathic Hospital and Ayush Unit District Kathua.

Additional Secretary Health and Medical Education Chand Kishore Sharma, Assistant Director Unani Srinagar, Dr. Sujad Hussain Shuja, Dr. Waheed from State Medicinal Plant Board, Dr. B.R. Dubb Nodal Officer Homeopathic Hospital Kathua and other officers from administration of Directorate of Ayush were prominently present.

State program Manager, National Ayush Mission J&K Imran Khan sensitized the Medical Officers about AB-HWC, Teleconsultation, DBT,HPR, JK Attendance Portals and AHWC guidelines.