Ayodhya extends warm welcome to PM despite severe cold

AYODHYA, Dec 30: Despite the biting cold, the entire Ayodhya gathered to catch a glimpse of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Overwhelmed by the unprecedented welcome in Ramnagari, Prime Minister Narendra Modi humbly bowed his head and extended greetings to the people of Ayodhya.

There was a unique enthusiasm among the residents of Ayodhya regarding the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Be it children or elders, women or young girls, everyone eagerly awaited a glimpse of PM Modi. As Ayodhya echoed with chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Modi-Modi,’ even the children joined in during the journey from Dharampath to Rampath to reach Ayodhya Dham Railway Station.

Meanwhile, Modi did not disappoint the children either. He greeted them and continued to acknowledge the people of Ayodhya during his visit. During the roadshow, Prime Minister Modi had a beaming smile on his face, capturing the hearts of the entire Ayodhya populace. The welcome on the streets of Ayodhya became even more significant because soon the Prime Minister will enshrine Ramlala in his divine and grand temple.

While there was a significant shower of flowers throughout the roadshow, at Lata Chowk, sadhus and saints not only showered flowers but also bestowed blessings upon Modi. Lata Chowk, which has become a new identity for Ayodhya, witnessed a robust welcome from the common people. As PM turned towards the Ayodhya Railway Station from here, a notable image of Lord Ganesha made of flowers drew attention.

During Modi’s roadshow, a total of 50 stages were set up, where 1400 artists presented their performances. Additionally, a massive stage was set up at Lata Chowk, where a flower shower was arranged for PM Modi’s convoy. Additionally, at Gate No. 3 of the airport, and between the airport and Saket Petrol Pump, five stages were also set up. Along the Dharma Path, the artists presented their performances on 26 stages. Captivating everyone, the program featured conch blowing and drum playing.