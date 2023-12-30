Disability dialogue on challenges & prospects of inclusion organized

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 30: An interactive panel discussion on the theme ‘Challenges and prospects of building an inclusive social order’ was held under Disability dialogue at University of Jammu.

The Disability dialogue focussed on generating a debate and reflecting upon various dimensions of disability rights, policies and issues. The panel discussion was undertaken to deliberate upon issues confronting the person with disabilities in India with special focus on Jammu and Kashmir.

The panelist for the discussion were Prof Kusum Lata Malik, President of the Blind Federation; Anil Joshi, former Member Board of Directors for National Trust Act, GoI; Ranjit Kalra, Member of the J&K Sports Council and senior faculty at JU; Pradeep Dutta, Senior Editor Times Now; and Prof Sarika Manhas, Coordinator, Disability Initiatives, University of Jammu.

Md Iqbal Lone, Commissioner, Person with Disabilities, J&K chaired the panel discussion. He emphasized on the need of involving academia and researchers to successfully address the issues confronting the persons with disabilities.

Prof Kusum Lata Malik highlighted the need for strengthening education system and employment sector for making the persons with disabilities self-reliant. Anil Joshi emphasized on the need of channelizing the energies of persons with disabilities.

Ranjeet Kalra shared that the Sports Policy of J & K has inputs and special provisions for disabled sports persons. He highlighted the recent achievements of Blind cricket team, wheelchair bound basketball players, and disabled archers to point that bodily limitations can be conquered successfully through personal perseverance, strong support network, and sustained training.

Pardeep Dutta underlined the need of breaking off the ‘Victim mentality’. He focussed on developing feeling of humanism – which appreciates all without any prejudice. He suggested that sensitization workshops should be carried out for both bureaucracy and media, and exhorted upon the need of collective effort towards the cause of inclusion.

Prof Sarika Manhas, Convener of the panel discussion, delivered concluding remarks. Prominent among others who participated in the dialogue, were Umesh Sharma (Disabled Care), Dr Piyali Arora (Associate Prof GDC Udhampur), Kamal Nain Bhan (Association of Aphasic and Deaf), Ritika (Beloved Grace), Shria Abrol (RCI Counsellor), Balkis Razia (Occupational Therapist), along with faculty, research scholars and students of University of Jammu and University of Kashmir.