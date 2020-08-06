PM spoke “lie” on Chinese incursion, “insulted” soldiers: Rahul

PATNA: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of telling a “lie” that China had not encroached upon Indian territory and “insulting” Indian soldiers who laid down their lives fighting off the enemy in eastern Ladakh.

Addressing party workers across Bihar ahead of the assembly polls at a virtual rally, Gandhi charged the Modi Government with destroying all institutions in collusion with the BJPs ideological parent–the RSS, and asserted that the Congress must shoulder the responsibility of bringing all the opposition parties together. (AGENCIES)