Have not received any communication from Pak on Kulbhushan Jadhav case: MEA

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday said Pakistan has not yet communicated to it about the developments relating to the case involving Indian death row convict Kulbhushan Jadhav and demanded unimpeded, unhindered and unconditional consular access to him as mandated by an international tribunal.

“We have not received any communication from Pakistan in this regard,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said at an online media briefing. (AGENCIES)